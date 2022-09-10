Co-working space provider expands footprint in Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

Managed office space provider iSprout has expanded its footprint in the city with the opening of a 1,400-seat premium centre on Hitec City main road.

Located on two floors in My Home Twitza, the facility is spread across 85,000 sq ft. It is the company’s tenth such in the country and sixth in the city. The company has chosen the theme of Mahabharata for the centre. IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, My Home Group of Companies Chairman Jupally Rameswar Rao, Film director and producer Sekhar Kammula, iSprout CEO and co-founder Sundari Patibandla and others participated in the inauguration of the centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jayesh Ranjan said it's time to re-boost the return-to-office culture after the pandemic induced work from home for around two years. Aesthetically conceived work spaces in offices were bound to be a big attraction for the workforce to return to office, he said, appreciating iSprout for its initiative in this direction.

Besides providing inspiring workspaces, iSprout helps in business set up and management based on customers requirements, Ms. Patibandla said. It plans to enter Noida, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Mumbai shortly.

Co-founder of iSprout Sreeni Tirdhala said besides the six centres in Hyderabad, the firm has two facilities each in Chennai and Pune and one in Vijayawada. It is setting up a 2.50 lakh sq ft centre in Bengaluru and hopes to be a 1 million co-working space firm by end of the year. The plan is have at least 50 centres with 2 million sq ft of office space by 2024.

The “co-working space market is booming as post pandemic no company is willing to invest on capex. [Instead] The companies want to focus on their core business and outsource office space solutions to co-working space [firms],” he said.