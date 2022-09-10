Co-working space provider expands footprint in Hyderabad

The facility set up by iSprout has 1,400 seats spread across 85,000 sq ft 

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 10, 2022 20:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Managed office space provider iSprout has expanded its footprint in the city with the opening of a 1,400-seat premium centre on Hitec City main road.

Located on two floors in My Home Twitza, the facility is spread across 85,000 sq ft. It is the company’s tenth such in the country and sixth in the city. The company has chosen the theme of Mahabharata for the centre. IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, My Home Group of Companies Chairman Jupally Rameswar Rao, Film director and producer Sekhar Kammula, iSprout CEO and co-founder Sundari Patibandla and others participated in the inauguration of the centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jayesh Ranjan said it's time to re-boost the return-to-office culture after the pandemic induced work from home for around two years. Aesthetically conceived work spaces in offices were bound to be a big attraction for the workforce to return to office, he said, appreciating iSprout for its initiative in this direction.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides providing inspiring workspaces, iSprout helps in business set up and management based on customers requirements, Ms. Patibandla said. It plans to enter Noida, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Mumbai shortly.

Co-founder of iSprout Sreeni Tirdhala said besides the six centres in Hyderabad, the firm has two facilities each in Chennai and Pune and one in Vijayawada. It is setting up a 2.50 lakh sq ft centre in Bengaluru and hopes to be a 1 million co-working space firm by end of the year. The plan is have at least 50 centres with 2 million sq ft of office space by 2024.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The “co-working space market is booming as post pandemic no company is willing to invest on capex. [Instead] The companies want to focus on their core business and outsource office space solutions to co-working space [firms],” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
business (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app