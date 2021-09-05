Co-generation of power suggested for process industries

HYDERABAD

05 September 2021

It would improve the efficiency of such units and quality of products, speakers at a webinar

Co-generation of power by certain process industries would improve the efficiency of such units and as also the quality of products, speakers at a webinar on Dr. Narla Tata Rao 20th Endowment Lecture organised by the Telangana State centre of the Institution of Engineers (India) said on Saturday.

Interruption in power supply to certain process industries would affect not only the quality of their products but impact their operation and economics. Having co-generation facility by such industries would not only ensure reliable power supply to such industries but also act as an energy conservation tool, senior Professor S.M. Zafarullah said.

The concurrent generation of process steam and electricity in an integrated unit would be produced separately without consideration of each other. Both the power utility and industry would be benefited by co-generation, he explained. Further, co-generation would mean utilisation of less fuel and less emission of CO2. It would also help utilisation of non-conventional energy material such as rice and corn husk, municipal waste and bagasse. All the process industry such as sugar factories, textile mills, paper mills and heavy industries such as iron and steel mills, glass and cement factories could make best use of co-generation, he said.

Co-generation would further reduce power cuts and bring down the peak load on the transmission and distribution system and would eliminate line losses. Chairman of IEI Telangana Ramana Naik, secretary T. Anjaiah and joint secretary G. Radhakrishna participated.