Co-chairman elected for Assocham Telangana development council  

October 16, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chairman of Assocham’s Telangana State Development Council Kataru Ravi Kumar Reddy with co-chairman Sridhar Pinnapureddy.  | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Founder and CEO of CtrlS Datacenters and Cloud4C Sridhar Pinnapureddy has been elected co-chairman of Telangana State Development Council of the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM).

Announcing his election in a release on the first State council meeting of its Telangana chapter, held here recently, the industry body said Mr. Pinnapureddy is a first-generation entrepreneur and prominent figure in tech industry. He has assumed office as the co-chairman for 2023-24.

Chairman of the Telangana State Development Council Kataru Ravi Kumar Reddy told the meeting that the council would present recommendations to all political parties for necessary amendments in their manifestos. He outlined the council’s mission to collaborate closely with the government in exploring opportunities within core industries.

