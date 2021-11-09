CM’s visit to Warangal, Hanamkonda put off

WARANGAL

09 November 2021 22:46 IST

This follows schedule for MLC poll

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s scheduled visit to Warangal and Hanamkonda on Wednesday has been postponed indefinitely in the wake of release of schedule for biennial election to the State Legislative Council from nine local authorities’ constituencies for 12 MLC (Member of Legislative Council) seats by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday.

According to sources, the Chief Minister was slated to undertake a day-long tour of both Warangal and Hanamkonda districts and review matters pertaining to outer ring road south of Warangal, road and civic infrastructure development works in Warangal and other municipalities, construction of railway over bridges and other development works with the public representatives on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister, Mr. K. Chandrasekhar Rao, was also expected to take stock of the progress of works on the internal ring road and textile park in Warangal city.

The Chief Minister’s visit has been put off indefinitely in view of the release of schedule for MLC elections, sources said.