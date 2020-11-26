CM’s support for dairy development lauded

NALGONDA

26 November 2020 21:59 IST

While Varghese Kurien, ‘Milkman of India’, was instrumental in organisation and ideating village co-operative societies for milk collection every day, that went on to start the Operation Flood and the White Revolution, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in the State too has a special focus for dairy development, Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy said on Thursday.

“The State government, through banks is facilitating loans for farmers to buy cattle and is procuring milk from dairy farmers at a higher rate to support them. KCR’s focus on dairy development in Telangana is similar to that of Kurien’s, which made India the largest dairy in the world,” he said, addressing farmers.

Mr. Sukender Reddy was participating in the National Milk Day event, in commemoration of the birth anniversary of late Dr. Kurien, at Babasaipeta village in Nagarjunasagar along with local legislator Nomula Narsimhaiah.

He said the State government apart from creating opportunities for farmers was also exploring to improve better dairy practices such as cattle’s feed .

“There is still a lot of scope for dairy development in the State. Hyderabad city alone requires 20 lakh litres of milk, whereas the current supply is only 10 lakh litres. Only with the cooperation of all the farmers, Telangana can reach the top spot in milk production,” he said.

Members from the milk producers’ union, bank officials, local leaders and farmers attended the meet.