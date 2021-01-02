CM’s sudden love for employees is due to MLC polls: Jeevan Reddy

‘Rajagopal should resign if he wishes to join BJP’

Accusing the government of neglecting the education sector and government employees totally, the Congress MLC, T. Jeevan Reddy has said the sudden love of Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao was directly related to the ensuing Graduate MLC elections.

At a press conference here, he said the Chief Minister was referring to filling the job vacancies and promotions to employees as he was afraid of losing the MLC elections.

Mr. Reddy said employee unions under the earlier governments used to demand their rights but now they were begging for even small decisions from the government. Mr. Srinivas Goud had become a Minister compromising the interests of the employees and he was busy saving his position. Union leaders were happy with the lunch hosted by the Chief Miister whenever there was an uproar from the employees, he said.

‘No post created’

Questioning the sincerity of the Chief Minister on the vacancies, he said not a single post had been created though new districts were created. Not even a attender post hds been created while sweepers who worked at a meagre salary of ₹2,500 had been removed.

He demanded that the government announce a calendar for recruitments and promotions.

Stating that education sector was in bad shape due to the continuous neglect by the Chief Minister, he said 4,000 Head Master posts, 50% of the DEO posts and 92% of the MEO positions were vacant.

Reacting to Congress MLA Komtireddy Rajagopal Reddy’s controversial statement on moving to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said those who wished to leave the party could do so after resigning from the post gained on a Congress symbol.