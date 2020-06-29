CM’s proposal on UoH welcomed

Hyderabad

29 June 2020 22:45 IST

The proposal to name University of Hyderabad as PVNR university after former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao is highly laudable, and setting up of a research centre in Kakatiya University named after him will be a true tribute to him, said V. Venkata Ramana,Vice Chairman, Telangana State Council of Higher education (TSCHE).

In a statement here, he conveyed thanks to the Chief Minister for the announcement and said Narasimha Rao is the pride of Telangana and had contributed to the field of education and many more sectors during his tenure as Minister, Chief Minister and Prime Minister.

“He was the chief architect who put India on the global map and earned applauds for his vision and building a new India," he said.

