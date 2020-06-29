Hyderabad

CM’s proposal on UoH welcomed

The proposal to name University of Hyderabad as PVNR university after former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao is highly laudable, and setting up of a research centre in Kakatiya University named after him will be a true tribute to him, said V. Venkata Ramana,Vice Chairman, Telangana State Council of Higher education (TSCHE).

In a statement here, he conveyed thanks to the Chief Minister for the announcement and said Narasimha Rao is the pride of Telangana and had contributed to the field of education and many more sectors during his tenure as Minister, Chief Minister and Prime Minister.

“He was the chief architect who put India on the global map and earned applauds for his vision and building a new India," he said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 29, 2020 10:47:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/cms-proposal-on-uoh-welcomed/article31948095.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY