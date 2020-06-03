CM’s performance and popularity on decline: Congress

Arguing that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was busy promoting himself and doing little else, the Telangana Congress has cited a national agency survey on the performance of Central and State governments where the Telangana CM was placed at the 16th position.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy said that KCR was ranked 16th among 31 Chief Ministers in the country in terms of performance-based popularity and claimed that the survey’s findings were very close to reality, if not exact.

The Congress leader said the Chief Minister should have come up with a Progress Report on the performance of his government for the last six years but he was giving himself full marks for an exam which he himself was the invigilator. People are fed with his self-praise information rather than his actual performance.

He claimed that the CM has started losing his ground which was clearly evident from the recent survey where Odisha CM Naveek Patnaik was on the top followed by CM of Kerala. He said CMs of Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, who assumed charge not even an year ago emerged more popular than KCR who completed six years in power.

Mr. Reddy also alleged that the CM inaugurated the Kondapochammasagar project in a hurry, in violation of all lockdown norms, just to cover up his failures. It was unfortunate that the Chief Minister has “lost sense of accountability” towards people and he feels he is not answerable to anyone for anything. Neither are the opposition parties nor his Ministers in the Cabinet respected, he said.