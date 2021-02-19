CM’s open threat led to murder of lawyers: ex-MLA

BJP State vice president and former MLA N.V.S.S. Prabhakar said the TRS government should take responsibility for the heinous murder of the lawyer couple in Peddapalli district, allegedly by a ruling party member on Friday.

"This is the direct result of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's threatening outburst to finish off political detractors during the recent public meeting in Nagarjunasagar last week. His remarks has only emboldened his partymen to take law into their hands as it has happened on Wednesday,” he charged, at a press conference.

‘File cases’

The BJP leader demanded DGP M. Mahender Reddy file case against the Chief Minister for his ‘provocative remarks.’

He pointed out that the slain couple did not get personal protection despite explicit orders by the High Court. He accused the local police of trying to pass off the incident as a case of “personnel rivalry” when it was a clear case of political murder needing a judicial inquiry.

“The law and order has totally deteriorated in Telangana with land mafia reigning supreme and the police offices turning into TRS offices with indiscriminate filing of false cases against political opponents and even arresting them in some cases,” he claimed.

He also welcomed the HC accepting the murder ‘suo motu’ and directing the government to expedite the investigation.

Mr. Prabhakar also took the opportunity to swipe against the rallies being taken out by Congress leaders and felt it was only part of the ongoing tussle among the seniors to become the State party president, and has nothing to do with farmers welfare. With regard to the high fuel prices, he chose to deflect the blame on the State government stating that Telangana has highest tax rate on entry and sale of petroleum products in the entire country.