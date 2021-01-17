CMs of TS, Andhra urged to help shift native employees

The Association of Telangana Native Employees Working in Seemandhra has requested the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to come to an understanding and shift AP-native employees working in Telangana to AP and vice-versa.
President of the association K. Raghavanand said here on Sunday that about 300 Telangana-native employees selected through AP Public Service Commission in combined AP were allotted to AP and several AP-native employees were allotted to Telangana following bifurcation of the State. However, such employees were discharging their duties in fear and were facing discrimination.
Although State-cadre and mutual transfers were effected, such mutual transfer of employees had not taken place at zonal and multi-zonal level such as lecturers, junior lecturers, teachers, Group-2 employees, Mr. Raghavanand explained.
He stated that there was a large number of vacancies in both States and the number of employees willing to come to Telangana was just 300.
