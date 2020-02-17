CMO official ‘retires’ from EPFO

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has accepted the resignation letter submitted by additional central provident fund commissioner P. Rajasekhar Reddy, special secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office here.

Mr. Reddy, who had been in the CMO since June 2, 2014, applied for voluntary retirement and had accordingly been relieved from duties with effect from January 31.

The exact reasons behind Mr. Reddy’s decision to opt for voluntary retirement were not known, but he is said to have opted for it as he was working in the CMO on deputation for more than five years now and could get extension for limited period in the event of requesting for it. Mr. Reddy would continue as special secretary to the Chief Minister in the CMO.