CM wants NABARD to prepare schemes

HYDERABAD

28 August 2020 00:05 IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has urged the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development to prepare schemes and programmes to financially assist setting up of special economic zones exclusively for food processing units.

The Telangana government has decided to set up such SEZs in a big way and this policy should be replicated all over the country, he said when a team of NABARD led by its chairman G.R. Chintala called on him here on Thursday. A release said Mr. Rao spoke to the team about the need for a major shift in the negative attitude of govt. that agriculture was not profitable. In reality, agriculture sector is an essential part of livelihood of the people of the country and its economy. The country should be self-reliant in production of foodgrains and attain a stage where it is in a position to export food grains abroad. "Institutions like NABARD should implement schemes that encourage agriculture and agri-based industries".

Along with self-reliance in food grains production, Mr. Rao called for identification of food needs of people of other countries and evolve a policy to export the same. NABARD should undertake a study on this. He wanted the division of the country into crop colonies and implementation of a shift in cropping pattern to suit market needs. Otherwise, the country will face adverse market conditions.

Advertising

Advertising

Farmers should be encouraged to go for regulated farming so as to reduce input costs and increase their income. The govts. should play the role of facilitator. Agriculture produce should be turned into consumer goods by value addition to reap more profits. He favoured mechanisation in agriculture sector to overcome the shortage of labour. Sowing and reaping machines should be made available to farmers in a big way. Financial assistance and subsidies to procure these machines should be extended.

Mr. Rao was accompanied by Ministers S. Niranjan Reddy and E. Dayakar Rao, Chief Advisor to government Rajeev Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and several other leaders.