CM wants agriculture dept. reorganised

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has called for reorganisation of the agriculture department to suit the changing agricultural operations and an overhaul of the horticulture department with focus on bringing specified crops under its ambit.

He shared his views at an official meeting while proposing foodgrain and vegetable cultivation to meet the food habits of people in rural and urban areas. The agriculture department should expand by setting up separate wings headed by additional directors, he said.

Mr. Rao expressed the government’s willingness to sanction some more posts of agriculture officers to strengthen the department organisationally as the State was heading to emerge as a leader in this sector.

He asked the officers to gather micro details of crops sown by farmers in the ongoing agricultural season though they had abided by the government’s recommendations on sowing.

A release later quoted him as asking the department to gear up its activities to make agriculture profitable to farmers. There was need for modifications in traditional methods of cultivation. The department should take the lead in demonstrating to farmers the strength in organising themselves rather than remaining unorganised.

Telangana has become a lab for development of agriculture for the first time in post-Independence era. The government had waived land and water cess and outstanding dues of farmers. It had given them 24-hour free power supply, investment support under Rythu Bandhu and life insurance of ₹5 lakh. The entire production of farmers in the last season was procured by government recently in spite of a tight situation on account of coronavirus.

He said the construction of farmers’s platform called ‘Rythu Vedika’ would be completed in three months. They will become awareness platforms for farmers which could be connected online with the Chief Minister or any higher-up in government.

Modern methods of cultivation should replace tradition. It required adoption of best practices around the world, he said.

Mr. Rao advised officials to adopt ‘single pick’ crops. The model should be studied and implemented to suit the local weather conditions.

The government had already appointed Agriculture Extension Officers for every 5,000 acres. Their number could be increased depending on growth in cultivable area and needs.