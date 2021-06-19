CM visit to Siddipet today

To inaugurate Collectorate, Commissionarate, MLA Camp Office

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said that Telangana became role model for the nation in administrative reforms and bringing administration closer to the public. He said that the development that could not take place in the last seven decades made it possible in seven years.

Speaking to media persons after inspecting the arrangements for the inauguration of newly constructed Collectorate and Commissionerate on Saturday, Mr. Harish Rao said that integrated Collectorates were being constructed in all district headquarters to make it convenient to the public to meet officials at one place.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would inaugurate the new buildings on Sunday and then proceed to Nizamabad. He will also inaugurate MLA Camp Office constructed at Housing Board Colony. The Chief Minister would arrive here at 11 a.m. by helicopter and spend till 2 p.m.

“New mandals, revenue divisional headquarters and districts were established to bring administration closer to the public. These government offices will stand testimony to development. Mr Chandrasekhar Rao had realised the dreams of people. Division of erstwhile Medak district into three districts took administration nearer to the public,” he said.