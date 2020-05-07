CM urged to address issues flagged by Opposition parties, not abuse them

AICC secretary and former MLA S.A. Sampath Kumar has appealed to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to focus on addressing the issues raised by the Opposition parties rather than resorting to abuse.

At a press conference here, he said the Chief Minister’s press conferences were more to deceive people with false figures and false claims. They have lost seriousness and have become platforms of self-aggrandisement and abusing the Opposition parties that question his failures and inefficiencies. It is unbecoming of the Chief Minister to use foul language against the Opposition leaders and he seems to enjoy abusing others sitting on the chair, he added.

Congress leaders too can use similar language, but they are remaining quiet to maintain decency in politics, he said and warned that the party will have to react strongly if the abuse continues. He said the Congress had warned him about the seriousness of coronavirus, but Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao as usual ignored. To cover up his failures, he started attacking the Congress attributing false statements to them.

Mr. Sampath also took objection to IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s reported statement that would the State get some prize for doing more COVID-19 tests and said it reflected the irresponsible attitude of the Minister. He claimed that Ministers Harish Rao and Eatala Rajender were both annoyed but remained silent when the Chief Minister speaks all lies about their Ministry issues.