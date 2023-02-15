CM unveils plan to transform Kondagattu shrine into biggest ‘Hanuman kshetra’ in the country

February 15, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - JAGTIAL

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao unveiled a grand plan that seeks to transform the most revered Kondagattu hill-shrine in Jagtial district into the biggest “Hanuman kshetra” (pilgrimage centre) and a major spiritual hub in the entire country.

The State government had plans to spend an additional ₹500 crore apart from ₹100 crore already allocated by the Chief Minister for the temple’s renovation project.

The ambitious renovation plan envisages redevelopment of the hill-shrine on around 850 acres in its vicinity and expansion of the temple, barring the sanctum sanctorum, housing the presiding deity, as per the Agama Sastras.

A week after allocating ₹100 crore for the renovation of the Kondagattu temple, the Chief Minister offered prayers to the presiding deity, referred to as “Anjanna”, at the hill-shrine, located about 15 km from the district headquarters town of Jagtial on Wednesday.

He flew down to Nachupalli from Hyderabad before proceeding to Kondagattu by road amid tight security arrangements.

He was accompanied by a host of Ministers, including Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, top officials and art director Anand Sai, the architect of Yadadri temple.

After spending more than one hour at the Kondagattu hill shrine, nestled in the serene forest area, the Chief Minister travelled in a cavalcade to the nearby JNTUH University College of Engineering at Nachupalli.

He held a meeting, lasting over two hours, with the Ministers and senior officials on the master plan for renovation of the hill-shrine.

Creation of proper infrastructure facilities, including construction of cottages, pushkarini, kalyana katta, a bus stand, hospital, and electricity sub-station, development of a spacious parking lot on 86 acres forms the crux of the renovation plan.

The plan accords top priority on expansion of the ghat road to prevent road accidents in view of the ghastly bus accident that claimed over 60 lives on the ghat road at Kondagattu in September 2018.

The renovation of the hill-shrine was expected to be completed within three years.

According to official sources, the Chief Minister asked the officials to adopt the development model of Yadadri to redevelop the Kondagattu shrine and its sub-temples with all necessary amenities for pilgrims with a futuristic perspective as per the Agama Sastras.

Kondagattu attracted thousands of devotees, mainly during Hanuman Jayanthi, from far and wide every year and every effort should be made to provide improved amenities to them and enrich the spiritual ambience of the hill-shrine, he told them, adding that there was no dearth of funds for the Kondagattu temple renovation project.

The meeting reportedly made proposals to give a facelift to the exteriors of the temple in compliance with the Agama principles, ensure dedicated water supply from the Flood Flow Canal to the hill-shrine, and set up a Vedic school named “Anjanadri”.