CM turns good Samaritan to man in distress

HYDERABAD

28 February 2020 00:27 IST

Physically challenged man allotted pension, 2BHK house

It was a case of being at the right place at the right time that helped an old physically challenged and impoverished person find a solution to his hardships. The much needed help and assistance came to the sickly man Mohammad Salim, unexpectedly from Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao himself on Thursday.

Salim, with a representation in his hand, was noticed by the Chief Minister on his way back from attending a private function at Tolichowki. He stopped the car, walked towards the person and learnt about his distress. Salim, who used to work as a driver, had been ill for the last nine years. His situation became worse when he fell down from a building four years ago and fractured his leg. He pleaded with the Chief Minister that his son was also sick and the family did not even have a house and urged for help.

Moved by his plight, Mr. Rao directed Hyderabad District Collector Shweta Mohanty to address Salim’s grievances, sanction pension for the disabled, and a double bedroom house. The Collector immediately acted upon the Chief Minister’s instructions, went to the place where Salim is residing, made an inquiry. As Salim has a medical certificate to confirm his disability, the Collector sanctioned the pension immediately and also a double bedroom house at Jiaguda.

Advertising

Advertising

The Collector assured Salim that his medical treatment would be borne by the government and assistance would be extended to his son suffering from illness under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.