CM to pursue green clearances to irrigation projects

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has stated that he would pursue environmental clearances by visiting Delhi and taking up the issues with the Centre, if necessary, to speed up works on the major irrigation projects taken up by the State Government.

At a lengthy meeting on the progress of irrigation projects held here on Friday, he suggested irrigation officials and engineers to visit China to study the best practices of maintaining major lift irrigation projects without problems. Instead of waiting for completion of the projects in all respects, arrangements should be in place by March-end next year to pump water from Medigadda to Yellampally-Mid Manair-Mallannasagar, he directed.

After examining the recommendation of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on irrigation for taking up a lift to pump 0.75 TMC ft water every day through reversible pumping from Kaleshwaram to Sriramsagar project flood flow canal, the Chief Minister gave his consent to take up a lift with ₹650 crore to give water to Kamareddy and Yellareddy areas.

Kakatiya Canal

Suggesting repairs to the Kakatiya Canal the Chief Minister wanted the engineers to take water till Kodad without any obstruction. Further, he asked the engineers to explore the possibilities of giving water to Bodhan area with Nizamsagar backwater as it was being planned to link the reservoir with Kaleshwaram water.

The Chief Minister asked the engineers to examine whether Pathipaka reservoir was necessary since it was being planned to supplement water to Sriramsagar from Yellampally and also explore the chances of increasing the capacity of Manchipattu reservoir to 5 TMC ft. He told the engineers to take up construction of barrage at Medigadda and other works parallel so as to lift water from the river even before completion of the barrage.

Krishna water

Further, he wanted utilisation of Krishna waters in a strategic and manner keeping in mind facts and reduce pressure on water utilisation from Jurala by exploring possibilities of taking water from Srisailam.

The Chief Minister also expressed hope that the hurdles in land acquisition for projects of public importance would be overcome soon with the Centre’s clearance to the legislation made by the State.

Irrigation was one of the priority issues of the State Government necessary funds would be released to the department every month to clear bills in time.

Ministers T. Harish Rao and E. Rajender, Chief Secretary S.P. Singh, Special Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi and Engineer-in-Chief C. Muralidhar and several others participated.