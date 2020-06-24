CM to launch Haritha Haram today

MEDAK

24 June 2020 22:10 IST

Over 50 lakh saplings to be planted in Medak district

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be launching Haritha Haram programme on Thursday at the eco park that was established at Narsapur. Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Forest Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy have supervised the arrangements along with Forest Department Principal Secretary Shobha and others.

Rejuvenation of Narsapur forest area is being taken up as part of the programme. Medak district administration has been planning to plant 50 lakh saplings during the present phase of the programme.

Avenue plantation will be taken up in about 1,046 kilometres by planting 3.91 lakh saplings, 74,867 saplings will be planted in 653 institutions, 21.4 lakh saplings in 2,858 acres of Haritha Vanalu, and about two lakh plants in 1,000 plus acres of farmers and their farm bunds, 3.29 lakh saplings in 638 acres as community plantation, 1.56 lakh saplings on canal bunds and 6.39 lakh saplings in homestead plantation.

“We have geared up for Haritha Haram programme and all arrangements are in place. We have made ready as many as 77 varieties of saplings to plant in the district. Pits were already dug under National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) programme and planting will commence from Thursday,” said an official involved in the programme.