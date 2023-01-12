HamberMenu
CM to inaugurate Integrated District Offices Complex in Kothagudem today

January 12, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

A security blanket has been thrown around Kothagudem and Palvancha towns for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s scheduled visit to the coal town on January 12 to inaugurate the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) in the tribal majority Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

A little over 2,000 police personnel have been deployed for bandobust duty in the district headquarters town of Kothagudem and the adjoining industrial town of Palvancha.

The Chief Minister is slated to inaugurate the IDOC and address a meeting to be held on the occasion on Thursday afternoon.

The IDOC has been constructed on 26 acres at an estimated cost of ₹56.50 crore at the University College of Engineering, formerly known as Kothagudem School of Mines, abutting the highway between Kothagudem and Palvancha towns.

The IDOC will house offices of the District Collector, Additional Collectors and 56 departments, a spacious conference hall and visitors’ room with all modern amenities.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Dr G Vineeth reviewed the security arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit with the police officials concerned at a meeting held in Palvancha town on Wednesday.

