CM to hold emergency meeting today

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to convene an emergency State level meeting here on Thursday on measures to be taken to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The meeting to be attended by all District Collectors, Police Commissioners and Superintendents of Police apart from several Ministers and senior officials of key departments will be held at Pragathi Bhavan at 2 p.m.

The Chief Minister sounded serious caution and called upon people to be alert in the wake of some foreigners who came to Karimnagar from Indonesia showing symptoms of COVID-19. In the wake of this latest development, the Thursday’s meeting will examine the situation in the State and extensively discuss the precautions to be taken and regulatory measures to be enforced .

Mr. Rao said that as the COVID-19 was being transmitted only from those with travel history of visiting foreign countries, those returning from abroad should undergo complete medical examination. People also should be vigilant and provide information to the government, and take measures for protection of personal health , he said. He instructed officials that any one coming from abroad should be sent home only after a thorough medical examination.

The State government had already announced 15-day action plan on some aspects and one week action plan in other aspects to prevent spreading of coronavirus. Thursday’s meeting to be attended by several Ministers may see the government announcing some more regulatory measures.

Government has already decided to cancel all events attracting gathering of people. Chief Minister also called upon people to be away from community celebrations like festivals and other events. People should understand and cooperate with the measures being taken by the government and safeguard the State and their health. People should refrain from mass gatherings, he said.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender, Municipal Administration Minister K.T.Rama Rao, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, city-based Ministers Mohd. Mahmood Ali, Talasani Srinivasa Yadav, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Malla Reddy, Deputy Speaker Padma Rao, Principal Secretaries and Commissioners of Medical and Health, Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration were invited.