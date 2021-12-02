CM tells ryots to go for alternative crops

KCR stops by the roadside to interact with farmers of Pebbair and Kothakota mandals in Gadwal dist.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asked farmers with whom he interacted today to go for cultivation of groundnut, cotton, black gram, green gram and bengal gram as an alternative to paddy which the government had decided not to purchase in the present rabi.

He met the farmers at a couple of roadside villages of Pebbair and Kothakota mandals of Gadwal district while returning to Hyderabad in car from Gadwal after calling on the family of a TRS MLA whose father died recently. He saw for himself black gram and groundnut crops of two farmers walking down a little distance from the road.

Instead of depending heavily on paddy and running into problems, Mr. Rao asked the farmers to focus cultivation on crops that have demand in market.

A release said he enquired from the farmers regarding yields from black gram and groundnut, the rate they fetch in market and wetting required for them. He was informed that the yield of black gram was eight to twelve quintals an acre and earned over ₹8,000 a quintal against the minimum support price (MSP) of ₹6,300 a quintal.

In the case of groundnut, it was ten to fifteen quintals of yield per acre and earning

₹7,000 a quintal against the MSP of ₹5,500 a quintal. Crop diversification aided in improvement of soil health and resulted in higher yields, he was told.

Driving down further, Mr. Rao stopped his car at a village in Kothakonda mandal to inspect paddy that was left for drying at the threshing yard in a field.

He also visited a groundnut crop and enquired from the farmer the cultivation techniques and yield.

Mr. Rao plucked some groundnut saplings from the field and saw the growth of the pod. The farmer informed him that the yield had gone up considerably because of availability of plenty of water and power.

The farmers took photographs with Mr. Rao as their happiness over his visit to the fields shot up. He asked Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy to promote crops that have demand in market.

Mr. Rao was accompanied by another Minister V. Srinivas Goud, a few MLAs and MLCs and Collector Sheikh Yasmeen Basha.