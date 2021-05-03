‘CM should focus on COVID care management’

HYDERABAD

03 May 2021 23:37 IST

BJP demands government spell out its action plan to combat second wave

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday demanded the TRS government and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao tell the people what action plan it has drawn up for tackling the current second wave of the pandemic even as number of deaths has been rising alarmingly by the day.

“Why is the CM totally silent about the raging COVID cases in the twin cities and in the districts? While the public and private healthcare personnel from doctors to nurses to anganwadi workers are working tirelessly providing treatment to scores of people thronging the hospitals, they are hamstrung by lack of personnel and infrastructure, including oxygen, Remidisvir and ventilators,” charged party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Addressing a virtual press conference, the BJP leader questioned why the CM did not conduct a single review meeting on tackling the current situation with his officials and studying the ground level realities. “Why is the government not putting senior IAS/IPS officers in charge of the various functions to ensure proper treatment is provided to the people? Unfortunately, we have officers singing only praises, rather than give KCR an insight into the prevailing conditions,” he observed.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar repeatedly stated that political leaders like him are receiving numerous calls from the people for beds, medicines or oxygen whereas healthcare workers and private hospital managements are seeking proper supply of key materials. “For the sake of humanity, I demand KCR release sufficient funds to the city and also districts to buy essential equipment, medicines, testing kits, protection kits, ventilators besides ensuring the supply chain management is maintained,” he said.

The CM should desist from scoring political brownie points or to divert the attention of the people and instead focus on COVID care management. “Please release ₹400 crore out of ₹2,500 crore assured on a war footing and pay salaries to the contract workers in health sector. Recruitments should be expedited as there is tremendous shortage of healthcare personnel everywhere,” he said.

The BJP president wondered if there was need for a government here if it wants to shift the blame onto the Centre. “Vaccinations too have been halted in TS,” he noted.