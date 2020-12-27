CM should apologise: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao tender an apology to the farmers of Telangana for trying to force them to raise crops of the government’s choice and welcomed his “change of heart” on this policy, which it claimed, had caused much loss to them.

Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in a press statement, also claimed that KCR seemed to have changed his opinion on the Centre’s new Farm Acts and observed it was a good augury as the party has always been for giving ‘freedom’ for the farmers to raise the crops of his choice and sale price anywhere.

“We are happy the Chief Minister has opened his eyes to the new Acts at last and has given sufficient indications about implementing them in TS also to ensure farmers incomes are enhanced. We also demand the Government to take more steps to improve the facilities for the farmers,” he said.

The BJP leader wanted the State Government to immediately take up soil testing for which the Centre had already disbursed sufficient funds so that the farmers were more aware of the kind of crops to grow in their areas.

TS farmers should be encouraged to grow crops like groundnut, millets, sugarcane, chilly, vegetables, horticulture and so on for better incomes along with paddy by providing timely subsidy, he added in his release.

Earlier in the day, the BJP chief unveiled the statues of former Union Minister G. Venkataswamy in the presence of Vivek Venkataswamy and other leaders at Jallapally and Sultanabad.