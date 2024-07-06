CM Revanth will unveil new industrial policy soon: Minister 

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will unveil Telangana’s new industrial policy in the next 3 to 4 weeks, Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu said here on Friday.

The Minister, speaking at the presentation of excellence awards of trade and industry body FTCCI, said this seeking to highlight industry industry-friendly approach of the Congress government. “We will solve your problems... ₹3,700 crore incentives announced [previously] were not disbursed. We will look into it,” he assured.

The new industrial policy will be robust, the Minister said, adding the State will also introduce a first-of-its-kind MSME Policy. A Skill University aimed at making Telangana the global skill capital is also planned, FTCCI said in a release on the Minister’s address and the programme.

Mr. Sridhar Babu and Member of Parliament Mallu Ravi together with the leadership of the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry gave away the Excellence Awards 2023, it said. The awards were given away in three broad areas — Industry, Innovation and Individual. The awards were presented in 17 categories.

Lauding the work of FTCCI, Dr. Ravi said industrial development was crucial. Many governments were competing with each other on industrial growth. FTCCI president Meela Jayadev said the awards were initiated in 1974 and promote the spirit of entrepreneurship.

Pain points

On the challenges faced by trade and industry, he cited the levy of trade licence fees based on the area as well as issues concerning electricity bills. Mr. Jayadev also appealed to the government to grant FTCCI a couple of acres for constructing a state-of-the-art building as the existing premises was proving to be insufficient.