CM pays tributes to Birsa Munda

HYDERABAD

15 November 2021 23:57 IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao paid rich tributes to adivasi/tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary. In statement issued on Monday, he said Birsa Munda sacrificed his life at a very young age fighting for the country’s independence, for the self-respect and rights of the adivasi communities and made a permanent place for himself in the history of the country’s freedom movement.

