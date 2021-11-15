Hyderabad

CM pays tributes to Birsa Munda

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao paid rich tributes to adivasi/tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary. In statement issued on Monday, he said Birsa Munda sacrificed his life at a very young age fighting for the country’s independence, for the self-respect and rights of the adivasi communities and made a permanent place for himself in the history of the country’s freedom movement.


