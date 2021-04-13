CM pays rich tributes to Ambedkar

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao paid rich tributes to B.R. Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister lauded the efforts made by Dr. Ambedkar to make the country secular (with no caste bias) and a democratic republic. “It was because of the foresight of Dr. Ambedkar that the formation of Telangana could happen constitutionally and the State government took inspiration from his works in the implementation of several schemes and programmes for the welfare and development of the oppressed classes,” he said.

Dr. Ambedkar’s ideals were imbibed in the schemes or programmes being implemented to strengthen rural economy and provide self-respect to the weaker sections. A special fund was created for the development of Dalits based on their population and funds that were not spent during a financial year were being transferred to the next year without diverting them to other departments.

He recalled various schemes launched for empowerment of Dalits and said that the government was striving to encourage inter-caste marriages to pave the way for a caste-less society.