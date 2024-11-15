CM orders appointment of transgenders as traffic volunteers for better management in Hyderabad

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy ordered the officials to focus on the appointment of transgenders as traffic volunteers to address the growing traffic problems in Hyderabad City.

As decided earlier, the Chief Minister asked the officials to appoint transgenders as traffic volunteers in the high-traffic zones in the first phase. On the lines of home guards, the CM said that the services of transgenders should be utilised at signal-jumping locations and prevent the violation of traffic rules.

Mr. Reddy also suggested officials deploy transgenders at the drink and drive checking points and utilize their services to reduce the increasing cases in the city. The officials have been asked to finalize a special dress code for transgenders and also a salary similar to that of home guards.

The CM directed the officials to implement the decision in an experimental manner at the earliest.

