 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM orders appointment of transgenders as traffic volunteers for better management in Hyderabad

The officials have been asked to finalize a salary similar to that of home guards

Published - November 15, 2024 09:12 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy ordered the officials to focus on the appointment of transgenders as traffic volunteers to address the growing traffic problems in Hyderabad City.

As decided earlier, the Chief Minister asked the officials to appoint transgenders as traffic volunteers in the high-traffic zones in the first phase. On the lines of home guards, the CM said that the services of transgenders should be utilised at signal-jumping locations and prevent the violation of traffic rules.

Mr. Reddy also suggested officials deploy transgenders at the drink and drive checking points and utilize their services to reduce the increasing cases in the city. The officials have been asked to finalize a special dress code for transgenders and also a salary similar to that of home guards.

The CM directed the officials to implement the decision in an experimental manner at the earliest.

Published - November 15, 2024 09:12 am IST

Related Topics

Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.