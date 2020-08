hyderabad

18 August 2020 22:54 IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed deep condolences over the death of former Member ofLegislative Assembly (MLA) Edma Krishna Reddy.

In a message, he said Krishna Reddy gained affection of the people as a leader with social awareness and service motto.

The Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to members of the bereaved family.

