Hyderabad

CM mourns former MLA

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed deep condolences over the death of former Member ofLegislative Assembly (MLA) Edma Krishna Reddy.

In a message, he said Krishna Reddy gained affection of the people as a leader with social awareness and service motto.

The Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to members of the bereaved family.

