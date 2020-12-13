CM mortgaging Telangana’s interests, says Ponnala

‘Why ask for national status for Kaleshwaram without DPR?’

Former PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah has demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao explain whether his New Delhi tour was official or personal and if it was official he should reveal his meeting details to the media.

In a statement here, he said the body language and the issues raised by the Chief Minister reflected that he was mortgaging the interests of Telangana to the BJP government leadership rather than demanding fair share to the State that was neglected all these days. “What is the purpose of asking national status for Kaleshwaram after seven years and that too without submitting the DPR details? Why was the CM silent on promises made to Telangana in the AP Reorganisation Act all these days,” he asked.

The intention seem to mislead the people that he had asked for assistance from the Central government but did not get any favourable response from it, he said adding the CM should insist and demand if he was not afraid of the Central government for whatever reasons.

Mr. Ponnala found it strange that the CM who made serious allegations against the Central government just before the GHMC elections and showed agressive intention to take on the BJP government was totally in a sub-dued mood in the entire Delhi trip. Is he afraid of corruption allegations in Kaleshwaram project and Mission Bhageeratha, he asked claiming that the BJP had been openly saying central government would launch an enquiry soon into the corruption allegations.

He argued that intellectuals should closely monitor this sudden change in CM’s behaviour and people should understand that he would try to save himself at the cost of Telangana itself.