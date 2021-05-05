CM more interested in politics than people’s health, says Bhatti

Hyderabad

05 May 2021 23:03 IST

Cites removal of Health Minister for political reasons during pandemic

Congress Legislature Party(CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s insensitivity in the pandemic reflected again when he removed the Health Minister for political reasons when people were going through the toughest time of their lives.

Speaking to reporters here along with Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy and MLC T. Jeevan Reddy, he said the CM had taken over the Health portfolio and did not even review it when there was a medical emergency in the State with rising cases and depleting support from the government. “It’s unfortunate that people were dying without oxygen supply and the CM is least bothered about it,” he alleged.

He said the CM went back on his promise made in the Assembly of including corona in Aarogyasri. Poor people were hit by lack of medical and financial resources to deal with the virus but the CM is still unmoved.

Advertising

Advertising

He wanted to know what happened to the Task Force on Corona and reminded that it would present its report even to the opposition leaders. “Has the committee ever met,” he asked and demanded that the government reveal the outcome of the report and the measures taken by the government on the recommendations.

Mr. Bhatti also took a dig at Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, saying he was misleading people with false information on the availability of medicines and treatment at the hospitals.

“Let us all go and visit the hospitals to get a first hand report,” he said, adding that responsible officials should speak truths only.

The Congress leader also demanded that the CM realise how the private hospitals were fleecing people. He said the opposition was ready to cooperate with the government and the CM should call for a meeting of opposition parties and their views so that a constructive plan could be implemented in dealing with the pandemic.

Will meet CM: Jagga

Mr. Jagga Reddy said that they will seek an appointment with the Chief Minister and if he doesn’t respond it will only expose his failure. He said every citizen of the State should go back safely to their homes fully recovered like the CM recoverd and it was CM’s responsibility to ensure that.

Mr. Reddy said Chief Minister was more interested in land issues than the health issues of people.