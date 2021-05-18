CM, Ministers, officials playing guest role on COVID: Bhatti

‘Task Force formed last year has not met even once’

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that COVID treatment and tackling in the State was direction-less and totally non-serious with the Chief Minister, Ministers and officials playing a guest role in reviewing the situation without any accountability.

At a press conference here, he said the Task Force on Covid that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao promised in the Assembly last year for monitoring the exorbitant billing by private hospitals had not even met once. “In fact, an official revealed that it doesn’t exist now,” he claimed, adding that this reflected how non-serious the government’s attitude was when people were forced to pay lakhs of rupees.

Mr. Bhatti demanded that COVID Task Force Chairman and Minister K.T. Rama Rao reveal the deliberations with the pharma companies and the government should give confidence to people revealing details of how many vaccines and injections that the companies promised for Telangana.

“Details of the discussion in the meeting should be shared with the public as this government has been misleading people with grand statements and doing little at the ground level,” he said adding that vaccination had been totally stopped after this committee started functioning.

“Looks like the government is in a coma and they are only functioning whenever the court admonishes them for their laxity,” he alleged.

The government had not learned any lessons due to its arrogance and neither it intends to learn when opposition parties and experts give suggestions, he said and asked them to follow the Tamil Nadu model where Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had included several members of opposition parties in the committee to monitor Covid treatment. That was how a government dealt with a pandemic to give confidence to people.

CS attacked

The CLP leader also took a dig at Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar alleging he had little knowledge of what’s happening in the State. Three days after he categorically said lockdown would not be imposed in Telangana, the Chief Minister announced a 10-day lockdown. Similarly, Mr. Somesh Kumar had repeatedly claimed that Dharani portal was the panacea of all the revenue problems but it created more complications to farmers and he was yet to clarify them. “He was least bothered perhaps he belongs to the AP cadre,” Mr. Bhatti charged.

The CLP leader argued that rural areas would face severe problems due to catastrophic mismanagement of the medical system.

Despite the spread of the virus less than 50 tests were being done in each Primary Health Care centre. He hoped that Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who herself is a doctor, would take note of the developments.