CM meeting with all Collectors on June 16

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will convene a meeting with Collectors on Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and agriculture at his office-cum-residence here on June 16. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that the Chief Minister wants all Collectors to attend the meeting at 11.30 a.m. that day.

He said that the Collectors should also ask their respective Additional Collectors (Local Bodies), District Rural Development Officers, Chief Executive Officers of Zilla Parishads, District Panchayat Officers, District Forest Officers and District Agricultural Officers to attend the meeting along with them.

In the absence of Collectors, Additional Collectors of respective districts would look after the current duties of the Collectors at the headquarters, he said. The meeting may discuss linking MGNREGS with agriculture and take a decision, said sources.