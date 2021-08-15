CM lays wreath at War Memorial

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao placed a wreath at the war memorial at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on Sunday and paid floral tributes to martyrs.

Senior officers of the Armed forces, including Lt. Gen. TSA Narayanan, Commandant, Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering, Maj Gen R.K. Singh, General Officer Commanding, TASA, Air Vice Marshal Pawan Mohey, Commandant, College of Defence Management, Air Vice Marshal K.S. Suresh Kumar, Commandant, College of Air Warfare, Maj Gen Prit Pal Singh, GOC, Bison Division, Brigadier Abhijit Chandra, Station Commander, Commodore Mukesh Kumar, Director, DMDE and veterans laid wreaths and paid homage to martyrs.