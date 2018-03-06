CM launches handbook on govt’s achievements

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao formally launched a handbook outlining the achievements of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti government in the past four years. Compiled by TRS leader P.L. Srinivas, the book contains details about the progress made in economic, irrigation, agriculture, welfare and other sectors. The Chief Minister appreciated the initiative and said the handbook would act as ready reckoner. He wanted the party leaders to utilise the information contained in the book to educate people about the spree of welfare and development programmes launched by the government and rebut the criticism of Opposition parties.