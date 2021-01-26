CM inspects secretariat construction works

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao along with officials at the secretariat construction site on Tuesday.

HYDERABAD

26 January 2021 23:06 IST

Asks officials to speed up the work and maintain highest quality

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao inspected the progress of works on the construction of the new integrated secretariat complex on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister, who participated in the Republic Day celebrations at Public Gardens in the morning, drove straight to the secretariat construction site. This was the CM’s first visit to the site after it was handed over to construction major Shapoorji Pallonji Group on November 16. He was accompanied by several ministers and senior officials led by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

Mr. Rao went round the construction site and interacted with the engineers as well as the representatives of the construction agency. He directed them to speed up the works and at the same time, take steps to maintain highest quality. Mr. Rao inspected works underway at the main entrance, other gates and the main building complex besides examining the designs of the new complex.

It may be recalled that the government had dismantled the old secretariat complex spread over close to 25 acres and called for bids from competitive construction companies. The government had fixed a deadline of one year for completing construction of the complex with an estimated ₹616 crore.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Rao hoisted the national flag at Pragati Bhavan and laid wreath at Veerula Sainik Smarak at Secunderabad before proceeding to Public Gardens, where he participated in the flag hoisting by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.