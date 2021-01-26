CM inspects secretariat construction works

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao inspected the progress of works on the construction of the new integrated secretariat complex on Tuesday.
The Chief Minister, who participated in the Republic Day celebrations at Public Gardens in the morning, drove straight to the secretariat construction site. This was the CM’s first visit to the site after it was handed over to construction major Shapoorji Pallonji Group on November 16. He was accompanied by several ministers and senior officials led by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.
Mr. Rao went round the construction site and interacted with the engineers as well as the representatives of the construction agency. He directed them to speed up the works and at the same time, take steps to maintain highest quality. Mr. Rao inspected works underway at the main entrance, other gates and the main building complex besides examining the designs of the new complex.
It may be recalled that the government had dismantled the old secretariat complex spread over close to 25 acres and called for bids from competitive construction companies. The government had fixed a deadline of one year for completing construction of the complex with an estimated ₹616 crore.
Earlier in the day, Mr. Rao hoisted the national flag at Pragati Bhavan and laid wreath at Veerula Sainik Smarak at Secunderabad before proceeding to Public Gardens, where he participated in the flag hoisting by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath