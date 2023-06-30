CM inaugurates ₹52.2-crore IDOC building, ₹25.90-crore DPO building in Asifabad

June 30, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - KUMRAM BHEEM ASIFABAD

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said three-phase power supply will be extended to agricultural lands of tribal farmers in far-flung areas of the State.

Speaking after inaugurating the Integrated District Office Complex built at a cost of ₹52.2 crore in Asifabad on Friday, the Chief Minister said that three-phase power supply was provided to remote villages across the State by spending ₹300 crore.

He asked the officials concerned to ensure three-phase electricity supply to agricultural fields in far-flung tribal habitations located in forest fringe areas.

Apart from distributing pattas for 4.06 lakh acres of podu lands to 1.51 lakh tribal farmers in the name of women all over the State in the next few days, the Rythu Bandhu financial assistance would be extended to them with immediate effect, he said.

He said applications of non-tribal traditional forest dwellers for podu land pattas would be processed as per the stipulated regulation of evidence of occupation for the last 75 years.

Mr Rao asserted that Telangana had made rapid strides in all spheres of development owing to the concerted efforts of the official machinery with team spirit.

The health status of people living in the tribal heartland and elsewhere in the State had improved significantly following the implementation of Mission Bhagiratha safe drinking water scheme and strengthening of public health services, he said.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the District Police Office (DPO) complex constructed at a cost of ₹25.90 crore and unveiled the statue of the legendary Adivasi martyr Kumram Bheem in the district headquarters town.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy, Asifabad MLA Athram Sakku, Chief Secretary A Shanti Kumari, and DGP Anjani Kumar were present.

