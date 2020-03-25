CM holds review meet

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has directed the officials concerned to enforce the lock down across the State with the same spirit in the coming days.

“There is no other option than observing social distancing to check the spread of Coronavirus,” the Chief Minister said adding that the lockdown should be observed in letter and spirit.

Mr. Rao reviewed the situation with senior officials on Sunday evening. Mr. Rao personally monitored the arrangements being made throughout the day enquiring about the measures taken. He was in constant touch with the officials concerned, including the District Collectors. He wanted the officials to be on alert all the time so that steps could be taken in advance to avoid scope for spreading the virus. He was particular that the officials keep a tab on foreign returnees as well as those who moved in close proximity with them as that would go a long way in containing the spread of the virus.

Mr. Rao also enquired the arrangements that were being made to ensure supply of essentials as well as the positioning of medicines in the designated hospitals and quarantine centres.