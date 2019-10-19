CM holds meeting with Transport Minister

Even as all government employees organisations, political parties and civil society organisations have geared up to extend support to the State bandh called by the RTC employees JAC on Saturday, suspense prevails whether the State government will instruct RTC management to hold talks with the RTC employees on Saturday morning.

In the wake of remarks made by the High Court that the RTC management should hold talks with the RTC Employees JAC, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is understood to have convened a meeting with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay, Transport Principal Secretary and In-charge RTC MD Sunil Sharma to take stock of the situation. .

The Chief Minister reportedly discussed the proceedings on the RTC employees strike in the High Court on Friday and also reviewed alternative transport arrangements for the public. The Chief Minister’s Office is expected to make a statement on the RTC strike in the wake of State bandh and High Court’s remarks about the failure of the government to resolve the issue with the RTC employees.

There was no response when efforts were made to contact the Official sources on the outcome of the meeting held by the Chief Minister with Transport Minister and officials late on Friday night.