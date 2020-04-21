Hyderabad

CM greets on Civil Services Day

Lauds officials

On the occasion of the Civil Services Day, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao applauded the role of Civil Servants, who are doing outstanding work at different levels, particularly in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that through their dedication to duty they have become role models in many places for others to emulate. He conveyed his greetings to all the Civil Servants on this solemn occasion.

