CM for inventory of govt. lands by July- end

HYDERABAD

26 June 2021 23:52 IST

‘Twin helipads should be prepared in Collectorates of all districts’

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asked District Collectors to prepare an inventory of lands and other assets of all government departments in their districts by July-end.

An estate officer should be appointed at the district level to record the details, protect and monitor the lands and assets. They would work under the Collectors. A State-level estate officer would l function under the supervision of the Chief Secretary, Mr. Rao said at the Collectors’ conference on Saturday to discuss green cover implementation programme in the State.

The Collectors should take possession of lands and properties of government offices which were shifting to newly constructed integrated complexes of Collectors and district officials. They should be used for public purpose. Veg and non-veg markets over nothing short of three acres should be constructed for every one lakh population. They should have parking and other facilities.

Mr. Rao also asked the Collectors to allot a separate chamber in the new Collectorate complexes for the visiting Ministers and State level officers. Twin helipads should be prepared in Collectorates of all districts.

The uncleared inter-department transfer of funds that had piled up should be completed by book adjustments by July-end.

Hereafter, payment of bills across departments should be met immediately.

In the matter of scientific use of urban land for public purposes, Mr. Rao asked the officials to take Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro as a model. They should take up massive tree plantation on hillocks and rocky terrain. They should take steps for setting up natural habitats over 10 acres in every mandal. Land acquisition for public purposes could be taken up as per law.

Lands closer to towns should be acquired for four to five garbage dump yards keeping future needs in view and urbanisation.

New layouts for plotting should not be allowed without the permission of Collectors.

Discussing the implementation of ‘`Palle Pragathi’ and `Pattana Pragathi’ programmes of government from July 1, he asked Collectors to use the services of retired employees and ex-servicemen. Cleaning profile should be maintained town-wise.

Mr. Rao wanted the Collectors to take steps for upkeep of sanitation and creation of basic infrastructure in Hyderabad.