CM for botanical gardens in all govt. degree colleges

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao directed the officials concerned to take steps to set up botanical gardens in all government degree colleges across the State.
Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao wanted officials to take the Jadcherla degree college as an inspiration in this direction and announced ₹50 lakh for further development of botanical gardens set up in that college.
He congratulated the representatives of the college, led by assistant professor of botany Sadasivaiah, for their service, at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday.
He also promised to hold a meeting of botany lecturers of all colleges shortly, to prepare an action plan for such gardens in all institutions. Mr. Sadasivaiah handed over a sapling specific to Telangana grown in the forest of Nallamala to the CM.
Minister S. Niranjan Reddy, former Minister C. Lakshmaiah, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Education department special chief secretary Chitra Ramachandran and a few others were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath