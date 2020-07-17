CM for botanical gardens in all govt. degree colleges

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao directed the officials concerned to take steps to set up botanical gardens in all government degree colleges across the State.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao wanted officials to take the Jadcherla degree college as an inspiration in this direction and announced ₹50 lakh for further development of botanical gardens set up in that college.

He congratulated the representatives of the college, led by assistant professor of botany Sadasivaiah, for their service, at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday.

He also promised to hold a meeting of botany lecturers of all colleges shortly, to prepare an action plan for such gardens in all institutions. Mr. Sadasivaiah handed over a sapling specific to Telangana grown in the forest of Nallamala to the CM.

Minister S. Niranjan Reddy, former Minister C. Lakshmaiah, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Education department special chief secretary Chitra Ramachandran and a few others were present.