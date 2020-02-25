CM failed to keep promise on 2BHK houses: Revanth

Malkajgiri Member of Parliament A. Revanth Reddy has alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has “deceived” the people of Palamuru, living along the railway tracks in Bhoodevinagar Basthi in the Alwal area here, by promising double-bedroom houses five years ago, and his son Minister K.T. Rama Rao went to Palamuru (Mahabubnagar) on Monday to “deceive people there.”

Mr. Reddy visited the locality where about 350 families of Palamuru are living as part of his ‘Patnam Gosa’ (travails of urban living) launched here against the ‘Pattana Pragathi’ (urban progress) taken up by the State government to improve the living conditions. The TRS government had promised double-bedroom houses to the homeless poor in the city and elsewhere in the State but had failed to keep it as only a handful of houses were constructed so far.

He alleged that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao, who visited Bhoodevinagar Basthi on May 20, 2015, had promised double-bedroom houses to all the homeless families there and assured to handover the keys within three months. However, the families continue to live without basic amenities such as drinking water and toilets till date as the Chief Minister had failed to keep his promise.

During an interaction with the MP, the residents -- Nagamma, Jayamma, Subbamma, Murali and others -- explained their plight due to lack of toilets. They stated that even water tankers supplied by the government stopped coming to their locality. The MP then announced ₹10 lakh funding from his MPLADS for construction of 10 toilets, 10 bathrooms and sinking a borewell.

“I will fight with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and the Chief Minister in Hyderabad for getting houses constructed for you either under the Central or State government housing scheme as also for your other rights,” he told the residents.

He told the residents to start the work on toilets and bathrooms tomorrow itself, promising to send required steel and cement, and that he would visit again a week later to ensure that the work is completed by March 2, before the commencement of Parliament session.

He told the people there to drive away whoever comes to them, including the ruling party leaders, Ministers or officials, since they forgot the promise made for nearly five years.