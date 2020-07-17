CM dials lecturer

In the middle of the meeting, the Chief Minister called up a Botany lecturer at Jadcherla Government Degree College in Mahbubnagar, Sadasivaiah, over phone to compliment him for taking up green belt improvement in a big way and setting up Telangana Botanical Garden in the college.
Mr. Sadasivaiah and Mr. Peer Mohammed Sheikh, a headmaster at the government high school in Pattipaka village of Dharmaram mandal in Peddapalli district, were two teachers who were referred by officials to Mr. Rao for their efforts in tree plantation programme of the government.
The officials recommended them for grant of awards for their social activity other than teaching.
Immediately, Mr. Rao contacted Mr. Sadasivaiah over phone and asked him to go ahead with the setting up of botanical garden. The government will release the necessary funds, he said.
