CM condoles death of B. P. R. Vithal

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao expressed deep sorrow over the death of B. P. R. Vithal. He recalled the services rendered by Vithal as longest serving Finance and Planning Secretary, Vice-Chairman of the A.P. Planning and Development Board in the united A.P., Adviser to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Member of the Tenth Finance Commission.

The Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to members of the bereaved family.

Mr. B. P. Acharya, Director-General , MCR HRD Institute of Telangana and President of Telangana State IAS Officers Association, condoled the death.

In a condolence message, Mr. Acharya said Vithal was an illustrious civil servant and doyen of planning in the combined State of Andhra Pradesh and was one of the first officer to to be appointed Secretary, Planning, in the State.

He was also a member of the Executive Committee of CESS (Centre for Economic and Social Studies) and rendered great service.